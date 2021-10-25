    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "He Would Be A Good Signing!", "Would Be A Very Good Back-up" – Man City Fans React to Links With Bundesliga Midfielder

    Manchester City fans have been reacting in their numbers on social media to the club being linked with Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria.
    Author:

    It has been reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato that Manchester City are ‘interested’ in acquiring Borussia Mönchengladbach’s defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria in the summer of 2022.

    Furthermore, it has been highlighted that Manchester City are ‘ready to challenge’ other interested clubs for his services, namely Serie A giants AS Roma - managed by former Premier League coach Jose Mourinho.

    The 24-year-old’s current deal with the Bundesliga side is set to expire next year and at that point, the Swiss international will be available on a free transfer - leading to several clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

    As Manchester City captain Fernandinho is expected to depart next summer following the expiration of his current contract, Etihad officials may look to acquire a replacement – and Denis Zakaria would represent an inexpensive option.

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes admission on Raheem Sterling's form

    READ MORE: Chelsea star 'in talks' with Man City amid contract uncertainty

    Owing to the report noting that City are ‘interested’ in signing Zakaria, some supporters have reacted to the news, and the general consensus suggests that many fans are in favour of the club moving for the Swiss midfielder.

    In response, many City fans have noted that Denis Zakaria would make for an excellent back-up option to current holding midfielder, Rodri – who has cemented the role as the club's main defensive midfielder in recent months.

    Some fans have offered alternative defensive midfielders who they would prefer the club to pursue, such as AC Milan’s Ismaël Bennacer and West Ham's Declan Rice, whilst others have noted that the club should instead look to develop Romeo Lavia. 

    READ MORE: Man City officials send scouts to Benfica vs Bayern Munich games

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola hits back at Sky Sports reporters

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35493506
    News

    "He Would Be A Good Signing!", "Would Be A Very Good Back-up" – Man City Fans React to Links With Bundesliga Midfielder

    23 seconds ago
    sipa_35723185
    News

    Ruben Dias Might Have Just Revealed Why He Has Become the Best Defender in the Premier League

    41 minutes ago
    sipa_35731341
    News

    Which Matches Paul Pogba Will Miss for Manchester United Following Liverpool Red Card - Tottenham Hotspur, Man City, and Watford Affected

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35598962
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Set to Rival Serie A Giants in Pursuit of Bundesliga Midfielder - Player Out of Contract in Summer 2022

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35731648
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City to Rival Barcelona For Liverpool Star - Club's Entry 'Diminishes' Catalan Sides Chances

    3 hours ago
    sipa_34656751
    News

    Liverpool Send Security Team to Man City Training Base As Part of Ongoing Investigation

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35645133
    News

    "Love Him", "What A Guy!" - Several Man City Fans Delighted With Jack Grealish's Response to Brighton Fans

    4 hours ago
    Torres contract
    News

    Man City Forward Set for Two-Year Contract Extension With Wages Doubled

    4 hours ago