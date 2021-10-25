"He Would Be A Good Signing!", "Would Be A Very Good Back-up" – Man City Fans React to Links With Bundesliga Midfielder

Manchester City fans have been reacting in their numbers on social media to the club being linked with Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria.

It has been reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato that Manchester City are ‘interested’ in acquiring Borussia Mönchengladbach’s defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria in the summer of 2022.

Furthermore, it has been highlighted that Manchester City are ‘ready to challenge’ other interested clubs for his services, namely Serie A giants AS Roma - managed by former Premier League coach Jose Mourinho.

The 24-year-old’s current deal with the Bundesliga side is set to expire next year and at that point, the Swiss international will be available on a free transfer - leading to several clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

As Manchester City captain Fernandinho is expected to depart next summer following the expiration of his current contract, Etihad officials may look to acquire a replacement – and Denis Zakaria would represent an inexpensive option.

Owing to the report noting that City are ‘interested’ in signing Zakaria, some supporters have reacted to the news, and the general consensus suggests that many fans are in favour of the club moving for the Swiss midfielder.

In response, many City fans have noted that Denis Zakaria would make for an excellent back-up option to current holding midfielder, Rodri – who has cemented the role as the club's main defensive midfielder in recent months.

Some fans have offered alternative defensive midfielders who they would prefer the club to pursue, such as AC Milan’s Ismaël Bennacer and West Ham's Declan Rice, whilst others have noted that the club should instead look to develop Romeo Lavia.

