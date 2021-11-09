"He Would Be a Perfect January Solution" - Man City Icon Makes Bold Claim About Premier League Solution to Striker Club's Problems

Former Manchester City fan favourite Shaun Wright-Phillips has backed one surprising Premier League name to become the perfect signing to solve Manchester City's ongoing striker shortage.

Following the departure of Sergio Aguero in the summer, Manchester City continue to be short of a recognised number nine in their first team.

Pep Guardiola has been quizzed on this issue numerous times in interviews, and much to everyone's disbelief, he has often dismissed the issue at hand and claims that the squad are managing as they are.

Despite this, many pundits believe the addition of a striker to Manchester City's current group of players could make Pep Guardiola's side even more dominant than they already are.

Speaking exclusively to the Sun, former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has said, "I wouldn't necessarily say it's a Harry Kane or an Erling Haaland (that City need), I just think it's a natural number nine, a know-how of that position."

Wright-Phillips was then asked who that may be to which he responded, "For me, I would sign Ollie Watkins. Or even (Alexandre) Lacazette, he knows where the goal is. He knows how to bring people into play and I always believe that when he plays for Arsenal, their front three behind him seem to play better."

The former Manchester City man then went on to liken the aforementioned Frenchman to Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, claiming that the Brazilian international is someone who helps Jurgen Klopp's team tick.

Arsenal's recent results would back this up too, as they have won all three Premier League games that Alexandre Lacazette has started. The former Lyon striker's contract is also up in the upcoming summer, but is he really someone City would sign?

Arsenal's frontman isn't really 'the modern day Manchester City signing'.

Being 30 years-old already, he would only be a short term fix which is unlikely given the importance of bringing in this position. As well as this, of Manchester City's most recent signings, the oldest has been record signing Jack Grealish who was still only 25 at the time of signing him.

