Head Coach of French Club Involved in Row Over Loans of Manchester City Talents

ESTAC Troyes head coach Laurent Batlles and the City Football Group have found themselves in the midst of an apparent row over Manchester City's loanees, as per new information.

The City Football Group-owned clubs have proved to be a temporary home for several developing prospects at Manchester City, such as the likes of Pablo Maffeo, Marlos Moreno and Yan Couto in the recent past.

With the umbrella company holding stakes in nine different clubs in different leagues around the world, the teams in question have benefited from signing potential superstars on loan and working on accelerating their progression in close quarters.

As per a report by the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan, Manchester City loanees such as Patrick Roberts, Erik Palmer-Brown and Issa Kabore have found themselves in the midst of an apparent 'row’ between Troyes boss Laurent Batlles and the City Football Group.

Details suggest that Batlles is has ‘not wanted’ any of the on-loan players, and local sources have claimed that the Frenchman has been under ‘increasing pressure’ to give these prospects playing time due to orders from the ‘paymasters’.

The feud has been reported to be the prime reason behind the Troyes head coach handing in his resignation after Christmas, as he is said to have been ‘fed up’ after the increased ‘interference’ in his team selection.

While Batlles led the charge in the French club’s impressive promotion to Ligue 1 this season, it is claimed that the situation has turned ‘sour’ for all parties involved. City Football Group have ‘wanted’ to see the Sky Blues loanees get more minutes under their belt at the French club in the current campaign.

Only Issa Kabore has been on the receiving end of a respectable amount of playing time under Laurent Batlles, making thirteen starts and four appearances off the bench this season.

In contrast, Philippe Sandler and Erik Palmer-Brown have made two and three appearances respectively, while Patrick Roberts - who is now tipped for a loan move to Sunderland, has played a mere 14 minutes in France.

The City Football Group are constantly striving to develop a host of Manchester City’s excellent prospects and while the situation hasn’t panned out as hoped for at Troyes, their mission remains a brilliant one from both a sporting and business perspective.

