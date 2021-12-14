Skip to main content
    "He'd Go At the Defenders and Kill Them!" - Man City Star Opens Up on Experience of Training With PSG's Kylian Mbappe

    Bernardo Silva has been discussing the rise of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, and just how the Frenchman impressed during his early days at AS Monaco.
    Author:

    The Manchester City midfielder has recalled his time at the Ligue 1 club, when he played with the then 16-year-old Kylian Mbappe, and heaped praise on the talented Paris Saint-Germain striker for his first impressions at the top-level of the game. 

    Bernardo Silva discussed his first impression of Mbappe during a new and exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, hailing the "really special" French forward for his efforts during their training sessions as a teenager. 

    Manchester City's number 20 revealed how Mbappe, despite being just 16 years-old, never hesitated to take on the defenders. The latter would dribble past players and never showed fear while training.

    "When he arrived for the first training session he was 16 years-old. I remember, after the first or second session, we were like, 'Wow, who is that kid?'," said Bernardo Silva. 

    "He was really special because you could see from the beginning that he was different, he wasn't afraid of coming at us and dribbling past players."

    Silva continued, "Usually, when you're 16 you're a little bit afraid of the big guys, but he'd go at the defenders and kill them."

    Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe played together when their former club, AS Monaco, faced Manchester City in the Champions League in 2017. The latter bagged a goal for the French side in both the legs of an enthralling tie. 

    Mbappe currently leads PSG's attack and is widely regarded as a generational talent, and also crossed paths with Bernardo Silva in the Champions League this season when PSG faced Manchester City in the group stage.

