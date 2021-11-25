Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    “Here I Feel Fulfilled!" - Man City Star Drops Major Hint on Future at the Club

    Ederson has told reporters that he feels 'fulfilled' at Manchester City, and has no plans to leave the club any time soon.
    The Brazilian international has never been in danger of losing his number one shirt - or number 31 in his case - at Manchester City, since signing for the club four years ago.

    His deputy in US international Zack Steffen is more than capable of filling his boots in cup competitions, but the 28-year-old is Pep Guardiola's go-to-man in the Premier League and Champions League.

    Letting go of club legend Joe Hart upon his arrival at the club was always going to be a big call for the former Barcelona manager, but with Ederson's presence, it has now become a distant memory.

    Speaking to Fred Caldeira at TNT Sports, as relayed by Sport Witness, the 'keeper was discussing life at the club and where his future plans may lie. 

    “No, here I’m very well,” Ederson admitted.

    “Because my dream was always to play in the Premier League, so when interest arose I didn’t think twice, I already told my agent: I want to play in the Premier League. Even before I left Benfica, I said I only leave here to play in the Premier League.”

    Recently signing a new long-term contract extension, Ederson is definitely going nowhere - and he went on to point out how much of a factor his family played in his decision to stay at the Etihad Stadium for even longer.

    “So here I feel fulfilled today. As a person, as a professional, as a family guy I feel very fulfilled. I’m happy in the city, my family is happy, super adapted."

    Ederson continued, "My kids too, my kids love the school they go to. So I’m super adapted. I have no reason to think of any other place than City.”

    November 25, 2021

"Here I Feel Fulfilled!" - Man City Star Drops Major Hint on Future at the Club

