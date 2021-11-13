"Here We Go Again", "The Worst Business Ever!" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Links With Premier League Striker

Lots of Manchester City fans have reacted to the latest links with Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.

It looks like Manchester City's links with Harry Kane have not died just yet.

In the summer, three months of twists and turns ended with the Tottenham Hotspur striker announcing his desire to stay at the club for the upcoming season.

On his personal Twitter account, Kane said: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

Since then, the 28-year-old has struggled to find any form for his club, only scoring one goal in the Premier League so far this season.

For his country, however, Kane became England's highest competitive goalscorer with his hat-trick against Albania on Friday evening.

In the midst of all this, it looked like his long-desired to move to Manchester City was growing more unlikely by the day. However, Rob Dawson from ESPN believes there's still a chance of a deal being struck.

He says Manchester City are prepared to launch a new bid for Harry Kane in the January transfer window. The Blues would be willing to test Spurs' resolve to keep Kane if they were given encouragement that a deal was possible.

As expected, lots of supporters have reacted to this news over on City Xtra's Twitter page.

Mainly due to the fanbases growing desire to sign Erling Haaland, fans were mostly hoping the rumours were not true and that City have moved on from that particular venture.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra