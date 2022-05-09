Skip to main content

HERE WE GO: Erling Haaland to Manchester City Confirmed By Fabrizio Romano - Contract, Medical, Transfer Fees Detailed

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City, with the various finances and contractual details highlighted in a breaking report.

After over 12 months of searching for the ideal long-term successor to the departed Sergio Aguero - who left Manchester City for FC Barcelona upon the expiry over his contract last summer - Etihad officials finally look to have their man.

That man is Borussia Dortmund's 21 year-old striking sensation Erling Haaland, who is set to join Manchester City this summer following the Premier League side triggering his €75 million release clause embedded in his contract.

While there had been interest from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich, it is Pep Guardiola's Manchester City who have finally won the race for the forward.

The details have been provided by Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed the deal across social media on Monday evening.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011897092h

Fabrizio Romano has provided the 'Here We Go' on Erling Haaland to Manchester City, with the Norwegian striker having passed his various medical tests on Monday - making him a new player of the reigning Premier League champions.

imago1011741268h

Interestingly, and despite claims from various outlets, Fabrizio Romano confirms that Erling Haaland’s salary agreed with Manchester City will not go beyond the level agreed with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne - whose current deal is valued at around £375,000 per week.

imago1011693352h

In terms of the contract that the 21 year-old will sign in the coming days, Romano reports that Erling Haaland will sign with Manchester City until June, 2027. at the very earliest - with an official announcement coming this week, after both clubs agreed that the release clause would also be triggered within the same time frame.

Erling Haaland is set to become the club's first signing of the summer transfer window, but is expected to be joined by the club's January recruit in Argentine sensation Julian Alvarez for Manchester City's pre-season tour of the United States.

Following the completion of the deal for Erling Haaland, Etihad Stadium officials are expected to turn their attentions to other areas of Pep Guardiola's squad that require refreshing ahead of the new season.

One such position is central midfielder, and with Fernandinho expected to depart the club after a nine-year stay at Manchester City, a number of possible replacements are already being sounded out by the relevant officials within the City Football Academy HQ.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Medical Details Revealed as Manchester City Doctors Meet Borussia Dortmund Striker

By Vayam Lahoti and Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1011897092h
News

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Medical Date Revealed

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago1011741268h
News

Borussia Dortmund Release Erling Haaland From First-Team Duties With Manchester City Deal Imminent

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1008578991h
Match Coverage

How To Watch Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011432553h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By City Xtra4 hours ago
Ferna Fulham 2
News

Fernandinho Backing Manchester City Youngsters to Deliver Amid Injury Crisis in Premier League Run-In

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
Sterling Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal Ready to Explore Possibility of Signing Manchester City Forward This Summer

By Vayam Lahoti5 hours ago
imago1011693483h
News

Manchester City Sources Comment on Latest Erling Haaland Developments

By Freddie Pye6 hours ago