HERE WE GO: Erling Haaland to Manchester City Confirmed By Fabrizio Romano - Contract, Medical, Transfer Fees Detailed

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City, with the various finances and contractual details highlighted in a breaking report.

After over 12 months of searching for the ideal long-term successor to the departed Sergio Aguero - who left Manchester City for FC Barcelona upon the expiry over his contract last summer - Etihad officials finally look to have their man.

That man is Borussia Dortmund's 21 year-old striking sensation Erling Haaland, who is set to join Manchester City this summer following the Premier League side triggering his €75 million release clause embedded in his contract.

While there had been interest from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich, it is Pep Guardiola's Manchester City who have finally won the race for the forward.

The details have been provided by Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed the deal across social media on Monday evening.

IMAGO / Revierfoto Fabrizio Romano has provided the 'Here We Go' on Erling Haaland to Manchester City, with the Norwegian striker having passed his various medical tests on Monday - making him a new player of the reigning Premier League champions. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft Interestingly, and despite claims from various outlets, Fabrizio Romano confirms that Erling Haaland’s salary agreed with Manchester City will not go beyond the level agreed with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne - whose current deal is valued at around £375,000 per week. IMAGO / Moritz Müller In terms of the contract that the 21 year-old will sign in the coming days, Romano reports that Erling Haaland will sign with Manchester City until June, 2027. at the very earliest - with an official announcement coming this week, after both clubs agreed that the release clause would also be triggered within the same time frame.

Erling Haaland is set to become the club's first signing of the summer transfer window, but is expected to be joined by the club's January recruit in Argentine sensation Julian Alvarez for Manchester City's pre-season tour of the United States.

Following the completion of the deal for Erling Haaland, Etihad Stadium officials are expected to turn their attentions to other areas of Pep Guardiola's squad that require refreshing ahead of the new season.

One such position is central midfielder, and with Fernandinho expected to depart the club after a nine-year stay at Manchester City, a number of possible replacements are already being sounded out by the relevant officials within the City Football Academy HQ.

