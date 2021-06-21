"Here's To A Lifetime..." - Man City Star Reveals Wholesome Personal News On Instagram

Manchester City and Algeria star Riyad Mahrez has taken to Instagram to reveal some major personal news on Monday night.

The 30 year-old winger is currently away on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos during the closed season, after spending a brief time away on international duty with Algeria after his Premier League success with Manchester City.

The former Leicester City star endured an incredible season from both a personal perspective and as a collective with his teammates, proving to be instrumental in guiding Pep Guardiola's side towards a debut Champions League final.

While the final game of the club season ended in heartbreak in Porto against Chelsea, Riyad Mahrez now has some wholesome personal news to celebrate, with an announcement made on social media on Monday night.

Riyad Mahrez and his now fiancee Taylor Ward have announced their engagement, while away on their break in Mykonos, with the latter posting two photos of the pair celebrating their moment together.

Ward wrote, "There’s no one I’d rather do this life with, here’s to a lifetime of us. Can’t wait to grow old together. I Love You..."

The post has now taken social media by storm, with fans of the pair congratulating both of them across all social media platforms, with the Instagram post itself gained over 175,000 likes in under an hour.

Riyad Mahrez is understood to be remaining at Manchester City beyond the summer transfer window, however given the time remaining on his existing deal, the media have been keen to speculate on a possible move.

Barcelona have been one club mooted to hold an interest in the player, however the Catalan club's financial situation all but ended the possibility of making one of the signings of the summer.

