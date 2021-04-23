"He's a better player but like every player, can be better!” - Pep Guardiola makes demand of Phil Foden despite scintillating performances

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims that Phil Foden has improved massively during this season - and he can keep getting better.

The 20-year-old put in arguably his best performance of the season on Wednesday evening at Aston Villa, thrusting him into the conversation alongside some of the world’s hottest up and coming youngsters.

His scintillating form has left Manchester City fans, and rival fans alike, with no choice but to compare him to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had his say on Friday, claiming that Phil Foden is constantly improving, and will keep getting better.

“He played more minutes [this season] and when you do that you get better. He was a boy when I arrived, he's playing minutes, getting stronger, it's normal, still an age to get stronger."

"He has the ability to play different positions. He's a better player but like every player can be better,” said Pep Guardiola while speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley.

After finding it hard to get consistent runs in the Manchester City team in previous seasons, Phil Foden has now forced Pep Guardiola to put his name down on the team sheet week in and week out.

The Stockport man is now one of Manchester City's most influential attacking players, scoring important goals in key fixtures this season against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund.

