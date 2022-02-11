Skip to main content

"He's A Phenomenal Player" - Joao Cancelo Classes Manchester City Teammate As 'One of the Best Midfielders in the World'

Manchester City star Joao Cancelo has heaped praise on his compatriot Bernardo Silva in a new interview, claiming that the Portugal international is one of the best midfielders in the world on current form.

Joao Cancelo maintained his sensational run of form by starring for the Premier League champions in their 2-0 win over Brentford at the weekend, as goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne helped seal the win for Pep Guardiola's men.

The former Juventus man, who swapped Turin for Manchester in the summer of 2019, has bagged six goals and 13 assists for the Sky Blues since the start of the previous campaign, firmly establishing his status as one of the best players in the Premier League.

In an interview this week, Cancelo spoke about how the likes of Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias are amongst those who have had a positive influence on the full-back during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The 27-year-old went on to single out fellow Portugal star Bernardo Silva for praise, giving a peak through the curtain into the relationship shared by the pair and how the latter is an inspiration for Cancelo on and off the pitch.

"Bernardo (Silva) influences me every day, because every day I spot a new trait in him as a player,” the full-back said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

“For me, he (Silva) is a phenomenal player. Of course, I am partisan when talking about him because I am his friend, but if he is not the best midfielder in the world right now, he is definitely one of the best.”

Cancelo recently signed a contract extension with the Premier League leaders after what has been an unreal star to the season for the defender, who will be at the club till at least 2027.

