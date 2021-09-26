Gabriel Jesus Identifies One Chelsea Player That He "Really Likes" During Interview With ESPN

Gabriel Jesus believes Chelsea have strengthened significantly with the addition of Romelu Lukaku, speaking during an exclusive interview with ESPN in Brazil this week.

Manchester City's pursuit of a striker to replace Sergio Agüero was well documented all summer. From Harry Kane through to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Blues failed to bring a natural number nine to the Etihad Stadium.

One player who was also linked with the club this summer was Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian made major waves in Serie A last season, driving an Inter Milan side to the Italian top-flight title.

Despite some links with a move to Manchester City, Lukaku ended up at Stamford Bridge in a deal worth around £97 million and the striker has made a flying start to life back in England. After five Premier League games, the striker has notched three goals.

However, it was Gabriel Jesus who made the difference when the two sides met on Saturday afternoon. Early in the second half, the Brazilian international displayed expert footwork to allow himself a yard before scoring the games only goal.

The Brazilian has been speaking to ESPN about his striking counterpart, noting how much he will strengthen Chelsea's forward line.

“They [Chelsea] were strengthened by the arrival of [Romelu] Lukaku," Jesus began.

"He’s a player that I really like, a goalscorer, very strong, physically, technically. They have strengthened themselves and come even stronger.”

Gabriel Jesus has operated mainly on the right-wing so far this season.

Cutting in and using his natural flair, Jesus has quickly become a significantly valuable asset for manager Pep Guardiola, featuring in all of the bigger games for Manchester City so far this campaign.

