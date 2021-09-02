"He’s A Very Intelligent Player" - Man City Coach Provides Update On Highly-Rated Midfielder's Development

Manchester City's EDS coach Brian Barry-Murphy has described the highly-rated James McAtee as a 'very intelligent player', amidst rumours that the teenager is set to become more involved in the first team across the coming months.

McAtee has started the Premier League 2 on fire - most recently scoring a hat-trick in a memorable 4-2 win over local rivals Manchester United, making it six goals in just three games.

His ability is certainly making an impression, with Pep Guardiola recently admitted in a pre-match press conference, "Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Luke Mbete, Romeo Lavia. There are five or six guys who will be with us."

Also, despite interest from several sides around England and across Europe, Manchester City decided to keep James McAtee around the first-team set-up this season, according to MailSport.

Manchester City's Elite Development Squad head coach Brian Barry-Murphy has been speaking to Manchester City's official website about the midfielder, and how much the youngster has developed in such a short period of time.

“I think there is loads of his game he can still develop, and he’ll know that as he’s a very intelligent player," Barry-Murphy said.

“But the way he’s working in sync with the rest of the team is great for me because it’s very valuable."

“I’m in the very early stages of getting to know James but I think he’s conscious of the fact he wants to get into positions where he can score goals"

McAtee was a player that impressed Manchester City fans in pre-season.

Dubbed the 'Salford Silva,' McAtee provided an assist against Championship outfit Preston North End, akin to the type we were accustomed to during David Silva's time at the club.

Barry-Murphy believes the 18-year-old has the ability to become a natural goalscorer, purely by the positions he takes up in the oppositions box.

“I think it’s just about him putting himself in that position in the box all the time as much as he can in line with what the rest of his teammates want and those options will flow."

“How many goals or assists he will get is hard to quantify but you can see there is a real focus on what he wants to become in the final third,” the coach concluded.

