September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

"He’s A Very Intelligent Player" - Man City Coach Provides Update On Highly-Rated Midfielder's Development

Manchester City's EDS coach Brian Barry-Murphy has described the highly-rated James McAtee as a 'very intelligent player', amidst rumours that the teenager is set to become more involved in the first team across the coming months.
Author:
Publish date:

McAtee has started the Premier League 2 on fire - most recently scoring a hat-trick in a memorable 4-2 win over local rivals Manchester United, making it six goals in just three games. 

His ability is certainly making an impression, with Pep Guardiola recently admitted in a pre-match press conference"Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Luke Mbete, Romeo Lavia. There are five or six guys who will be with us."

Also, despite interest from several sides around England and across Europe, Manchester City decided to keep James McAtee around the first-team set-up this season, according to MailSport.

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

Manchester City's Elite Development Squad head coach Brian Barry-Murphy has been speaking to Manchester City's official website about the midfielder, and how much the youngster has developed in such a short period of time.

“I think there is loads of his game he can still develop, and he’ll know that as he’s a very intelligent player," Barry-Murphy said.

“But the way he’s working in sync with the rest of the team is great for me because it’s very valuable."

“I’m in the very early stages of getting to know James but I think he’s conscious of the fact he wants to get into positions where he can score goals"

READ MORE: Every single transfer at Manchester City during summer 2021

READ MORE: Manchester City plan three more statues at the Etihad Stadium

McAtee was a player that impressed Manchester City fans in pre-season.

Dubbed the 'Salford Silva,' McAtee provided an assist against Championship outfit Preston North End, akin to the type we were accustomed to during David  Silva's time at the club. 

Barry-Murphy believes the 18-year-old has the ability to become a natural goalscorer, purely by the positions he takes up in the oppositions box.

“I think it’s just about him putting himself in that position in the box all the time as much as he can in line with what the rest of his teammates want and those options will flow."

“How many goals or assists he will get is hard to quantify but you can see there is a real focus on what he wants to become in the final third,” the coach concluded.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_32998883
News

"He’s A Very Intelligent Player" - Man City Coach Provides Update On Highly-Rated Midfielder's Development

sipa_34752477
Transfer Rumours

Man City Suffer Blow As Major Transfer Target 'Contacted' By La Liga Giant - 'Initial Enquiries' Made

JGGG
News

"I Think It Sounds Good. I'm Happy With It" - Jack Grealish Makes Honest Admission On £100M Man City Transfer Fee

sipa_34661902
News

Man City Announce August Player of the Month Nominees

sipa_34664675
News

“Never Said This Or Anything Close!” - Man City Star Riyad Mahrez Hits Back At Quotes Relayed By British Tabloid

Feature cover
Features/Opinions

Manchester City's Top Five Summer Signings Since 2008 - Ranked

sipa_34751463
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Man United Set For Transfer Battle Next Summer - Etihad Club 'Hope' One Factor Could Swing Move In Their Favour

sipa_34803579
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Receives Major Blow Ahead of France Clash, Goalkeeper Denies Cristiano Ronaldo - Man City International Round-Up: Day One