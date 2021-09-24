"He's Afraid Of Dias!", "Advantage PSG" - Some Man City Fans React To Lionel Messi Injury Update

Some Manchester City fans have reacted to an injury update on Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi ahead of the clash in the Champions League.

It's a repeat of last year's semi-final. Manchester City have drawn Paris Saint-Germain in Group A of this season's Champions League, but face an entirely different proposition this time around.

The French giants still posses the quality of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but they have also recruited heavily this summer, including one of the best players of all time in Lionel Messi.

The Argentine legend made an emotional exit from Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan based club still suffering from financial difficulties. After 22 years and 672 goals with his boyhood club, Messi moved to PSG.

However, Manchester City fans may not have to worry about his threat next week. According to RMCsport, Messi is now 'uncertain' for the Champions League clash between the two sides on Tuesday.

He was originally only ruled out of PSG's Ligue 1 game with Montpellier after bruising his bone. However, it's now thought that he could miss the crucial Champions League clash.

Much to the delight of the Manchester City fans, who have joked over on City Xtra's Twitter page that Messi is 'scared of Dias', whilst others are saying it could be to PSG's advantage.

Your guess is as good as mine with that one!

