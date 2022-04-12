"He's Almost Unstoppable!" - Pep Guardiola Hails Kevin De Bruyne's Form Ahead of Champions League Clash

Pep Guardiola says that he has complete trust in his players, as the Catalan praised the impact of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final.

Manchester City take a narrow 1-0 lead into Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second-leg, with the Blues looking to reach the semi-finals of the European competition for the second successive season.

Kevin De Bruyne - who opened the scoring against Liverpool on Sunday - scored the only goal against Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium last week, following a superb through ball from substitute Phil Foden.

The Belgian was named man of the match following last Tuesday's metronomic display, and ahead of the second leg on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola hailed the impact of the 30-year-old.

IMAGO / Xinhua The City manager said, "Kevin is good when he attacks the spaces, he's very good between the lines. Very difficult to find spaces vs Atletico. One-on-one he's almost unstoppable, combined with other players. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "A great intuition to find spaces, he deserves all praise he gets. The goal was down to his great quality, he's an amazing player to attack space if it's huge or reduced."

IMAGO / NurPhoto Guardiola also emphasised the importance of the whole squad ahead of the trip to the Spanish capital, as he was asked whether he was at his peak, ahead of a defining period in the season.



"I don't know. I feel good, my staff help me to be more relaxed than I was at the beginning. I trust my players," replied the Catalan.

Guardiola continued, "For the game, I know how important it is, how opinions change. I travel there to win, to do a good performance.

"We can be better, to figure out. It will be different, for the fact we play here. [Atletico] defending all the time, it won't happen.

The manager concluded, "For their stadium, living for the manager. When they defend deep, we try to create a chance. The first leg we know Atletico in knockout stages is so difficult. I told the team we did perfectly. It's the biggest quality they have."

If they were to progress on Wednesday, City would face either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semi-final stage, with the La Liga giants holding a 3-1 first-leg lead.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube