"He's becoming a SERIOUS player..." - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on attacking star after Aston Villa performance

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden may just be the club's most important attacking player, according to Pep Guardiola when speaking after his side's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday night.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden may just be the club's most important attacking player, according to Pep Guardiola when speaking after his side's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old put in a man of the match performance against Dean Smith's squad, and was instrumental in Manchester City’s crucial 2-1 victory at Villa Park, edging the club closer to another Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola applauded his team's control of the play, despite spending 13 minutes of the match with one less man after John Stones was sent off late in the first-half.

READ MORE: How Man City players reacted to Super League exit

READ MORE: UEFA president shows 'delight' at Man City decision

"We played so good. After 10 against 11 and after Cash was sent off, it was a really good performance. The Premier League is the most important title to win,” said the Manchester City boss.



He continued, "We controlled the game when it was 10 against 10. It was late [John Stones' challenge] but the intention was no. Now because we have won I am happy. If we had lost I'd be unhappy.”

READ MORE: Leaked 2021/2022 Man City home kit

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne provides statement on Super League proposal

Pep Guardiola was also quick to praise Phil Foden who had a fantastic game, running riot on the wing and scoring the equalising goal for the Blues.

"We did a good game. This guy [Phil Foden] is growing. His influence in our games is massive. He's becoming a serious player. Phil right now is becoming such an important player. His influence in the final third is so important," said Guardiola.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra