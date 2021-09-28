"He's Clear", "Stats Don't Lie" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Midfielder Comparison With Neymar

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to a comparison between Jack Grealish and Neymar in the run-up to the Premier League champions' clash with PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Manchester City began Group A of this year's UEFA Champions League in emphatic fashion - six goals from six different goal-scorers emphatically dismantling RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium.

One of the scorers on the night was Jack Grealish. Making his Champions League debut, the 26-year-old had already provided an assist before cutting onto his right foot and scoring a beautiful goal of his own.

Grealish mentioned on multiple occasions that he made the £100 million move to Manchester to feature in Europe's premier competition, against some of Europe's most premier players.

Maybe none more so than Lionel Messi, who himself made the shock switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Argentine is now the spearhead of a forward line already consisting of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

After besting the Parisians 4-1 over two legs in last season's Champions League semi-final, Manchester City have drawn the formidable French outfit again - this time in the group stage.

Facing these type sides is exactly what Jack Grealish had hoped for when making the move to the North-West, and so tonight presents a perfect opportunity for the Englishman to truly announce himself on the world stage.

In anticipation of Tuesday night's clash, football statistic experts WhoScored have released a graphic comparing Jack Grealish with PSG and Brazil star Neymar - analysing their respective starts to the 2021/22 campaign.

Interestingly, the Manchester City man comes out on top in five of the six categories; including goals and assists, key passes and dribble success rate - much to the delight of followers over on City_Xtra, who have taken the opportunity to brag about their record signing.

