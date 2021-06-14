"He's Coming Home!", "Agent Mahrez" - Some Man City Fans React To Key Target On Holiday With Current Forward

Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez have been spotted on holiday together and the reaction from the Manchester City world has been as exciting as expected.

Much has been made of the links between the Borussia Dortmund striker and the Premier League club, who will spend the summer searching for a Sergio Agüero replacement.

To add fuel to the fire, a video has emerged showing the Norwegian star and City winger Riyad Mahrez partying together.

To nobody's surprise, Manchester City fans have taken to twitter to react the the emerged video.

And while footballers from different clubs spending time together on holiday is no new event, in these modern times it is enough to send a fanbase into a frenzy.

Erling Haaland is said to be remaining at Borussia Dortmund for one more season, however it would be surprise if a big club like Manchester City come in with a hefty bid to secure the services of the superstar goal scorer.

