Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

"He's Coming Home!", "Agent Mahrez" - Some Man City Fans React To Key Target On Holiday With Current Forward

Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez have been spotted on holiday together and the reaction from the Manchester City world has been as exciting as expected.
Author:
Publish date:

Much has been made of the links between the Borussia Dortmund striker and the Premier League club, who will spend the summer searching for a Sergio Agüero replacement.

To add fuel to the fire, a video has emerged showing the Norwegian star and City winger Riyad Mahrez partying together.

To nobody's surprise, Manchester City fans have taken to twitter to react the the emerged video. 

And while footballers from different clubs spending time together on holiday is no new event, in these modern times it is enough to send a fanbase into a frenzy. 

Erling Haaland is said to be remaining at Borussia Dortmund for one more season, however it would be surprise if a big club like Manchester City come in with a hefty bid to secure the services of the superstar goal scorer. 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

1002658114
News

Man City Set To Make First Signing Of The Summer - Pep Guardiola Labels Player "A Real Leader"

sipa_32924915
News

"He's Coming Home!", "Agent Mahrez" - Some Man City Fans React To Key Target On Holiday With Current Forward

sipa_33364246
Transfer Rumours

First Signing Of The Summer Imminent, Defender 'Puts Pressure' On Club Board Over Move Away - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #6

1002338418
Transfer Rumours

Man City Star 'Wants' To Move To Barcelona - Player 'Putting Pressure' On Club To Make Deal Happen

E33GsyZWEAgKgJG
News

Official: Cole Palmer Signs New Five Year Contract With Man City

sipa_33641460
Match Coverage

Live Updates: Man City Players at the European Championships Including Spain vs Sweden

sipa_25488769
News

"Absolutely Obsessed", "Take Our Ball Boys As Well" - Many Man City Fans React As Barcelona Sign First-Team Nutritionist

sipa_30518557 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Man City Star Targets Move To Madrid - Player "Doesn't Care" If It Is Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid