"He's Coming Home!", "Sounds Like an Order Straight From the Sheikh" - Many Man City Fans React to Latest Transfer Links With Star Striker

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to transfer links that claim the Blues are very keen on signing Erling Haaland, with Real Madrid also in the race.

There is no doubting Erling Haaland is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe at the moment. Despite an injury-hit season, he's scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 12 Bundesliga games 

Last summer, Chelsea made a quite public pursuit of the Norwegian international, with the European Champions instead opting to spend £97.5 million on Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.

Borussia Dortmund's hard stance has led to many outlets speculating the battle to acquire this fine talent will be this summer, largely owing to a release clause - rumoured to be €75 million - that is set to attract a number of suitors from across Europe.

Alongside the likes of Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, Haaland is seen as Manchester City's key target, with David Ornstein confirming just that in the Athletic earlier last week.

This has gone one step further this morning, with the Athletic reporting Manchester City are very keen on signing Erling Haaland. 

They know Real Madrid are in a stronger position to secure his services right now, but the Blues want to be in the race until it is over and will have the finances ready.

Seeing the 13 time UEFA Champions League winners in the race will obviously worry Manchester City - especially considering Ferran Torres' recent open stance about using the club as a stepping stone to join one of the La Liga giants. 

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to this news over on City Xtra's Twitter page. As the rumours start to pile up, supporters are naturally starting to get excited. 

Here are a few of our favourites:

