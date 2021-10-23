"He's Doing Great" - Rodri Believes Man City Star Will Play Key Role After 'Fitting Well' Since Summer Switch

Rodri has outlined why he believes Jack Grealish will be an important asset to Manchester City after making a bright start to life at the Etihad Stadium following his arrival in the summer.

Grealish secured a record-breaking move to City from Aston Villa in August, as he became the most expensive signing in Premier League history after the Sky Blues completing his signing for a staggering fee of £100 million.

The England international has registered two goals and two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far this season, with the Catalan boss delighted with how Grealish has settled to life in Manchester.

Ahead of City's league clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, Rodri has provided his thoughts on the 26-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes of his side's emphatic 5-1 victory away at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

“I think he (Grealish) is doing amazing. Jack is doing great, and he has fit very well into the team, changing many things of his game, because always when you arrive into a different squad, you have to adapt yourself," said Rodri, as quoted by City's official website.

Rodri has been in fine form himself since the start of the campaign, as he was nominated for City's Player of the Month award for September. The Spain international added: “He (Grealish) is understanding where he can be a key player. He is a great player, and he can be great for us.”

Grealish netted his first goal for City on his home debut in a 5-0 win over Norwich City in August, as well as bagging his first Champions League goal on his debut in the competition in his side's 6-3 demolition of RB Leipzig in their group-stage clash in September.

Guardiola has often operated Grealish on the left side of attack since his arrival to the club, which has increased the competition for places in the attacking ranks for City, who broke their transfer record to land the Villa academy graduate in the summer.

The midfielder, who impressed for his country at the European Championships, recently claimed his first senior goal for England in their 5-0 victory over Andorra, where Phil Foden ran the show for Gareth Southgate's side in what was a five-star display from the 21-year-old.

With City looking to retain their league crown and possibly go one step further on the European stage this term, Grealish will have the platform to showcase his talents for the Premier League champions ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next year.

