"He's Finished", "The Whole Team Love Excuses" - Several Man City Fans React to Liverpool Star's Controversial COVID-19 Claim

A number of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media after Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's claims on the league leaders being seemingly less affected by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the division than some of their title rivals.

Pep Guardiola's side have been relentless in pursuit of their fourth league title in five seasons over the past month, claiming 11 straight wins in the Premier League to establish a 10-point advantage over second-placed Chelsea ahead of their meeting next weekend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool - both of whom had the upper hand over the reigning top-flight champions at the start of the campaign - have taken their foot off the gas with a series of sluggish displays on the pitch.

The evident slacking off by the Manchester City's nearest title challengers has seen many question whether Guardiola's men may have wrapped up the title midway through the campaign, as it is certainly an uphill task to climb above the Sky Blues in the form they've displayed recently.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have both suggested that each of their respective sides have been hit hard by injuries and the rise in positive COVID-19 cases within their camp, while hinting that the league leaders have had it rather easy over the festive period.

However, Manchester City, who boast the fewest number of senior outfield players within their ranks among the top three sides in the league, have endured their own share of issues with COVID-19, with 21 members of the first-team bubble entering isolation earlier this week.

In a new interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as ranslated and relayed by Sport Witness, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has suggested that Manchester City have ridden their luck with lesser cases of COVID-19 than majority of the sides in the division.

The Netherlands international said: “(Manchester) City have come through the December month particularly well. Few injuries, few corona attacks, that helps enormously.

"A small example - at the same time as myself, Fabinho and Thiago tested positive (for COVID-19). Three boys in the axis of the team.”

Van Dijk's comments have suggested that Manchester City's significant lead in the title race, which has only been down to their showings on the pitch, has been largely helped by 'few' positive COVID-19 cases among the first-team squad.

A series of Manchester City fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the former Southampton star's comments, with many blasting the centre-half for bringing up off-field matters in similar fashion to Klopp, when discussing how his side have dropped off in the race for the Premier League title.

