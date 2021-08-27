'He's Getting Better' - Pep Guardiola Provides Kevin De Bruyne Fitness Update Ahead of Arsenal Tie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on midfield star Kevin De Bruyne ahead of City's Premier League showdown with Arsenal.

City have been forced to start the new campaign with a number of key first-team players yet to return to full fitness.

A long 2020/21 season combined with a summer of international tournaments has left many of the club's crucial assets on the treatment table. On the list of players yet to return to full fitness are John Stones, Phil Foden - and most importantly, Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian suffered a torn ankle ligament at the back end of last season, as well as a fractured orbital bone in the UEFA Champions League final in May.

Despite his recent injury history, De Bruyne played a key role in Belgium's run to the quarter-final stage of the European Championships. The 30-year-old has remained out of the squad for the start of this season, and according to Pep Guardiola, he will remain that way for now.

"He (De Bruyne) is getting better, but (he is) still not fit." said Guardiola in his pre-match press-conference on Friday afternoon.

This will come as bad news for City fans who are eager to see the Belgian kick-start his season alongside new record signing Jack Grealish. Despite that, City will feel confident in biding their time with a plethora of attacking talent to carry the burden while De Bruyne regains fitness.

Next up for the Blues is a visit from a wounded Arsenal, who will look to secure all three points and avoid finding themselves bottom of the table after three league outings this season.

City recovered from a drab start to the fresh campaign with an emphatic 5-0 win over Norwich City last weekend, with Grealish netting his first goal for the club since making a British-record switch to the Etihad Stadium in early August.

