"He's going to be different class..." - West Ham star heaps praise on three Man City forwards for their abilities

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has identified Manchester City's rising star Phil Foden as 'one of the most exciting young talents' in England, during a recent feature for the official Premier League YouTube channel.

The City midfielder is currently enduring his best season under Pep Guardiola and has firmly established himself as one of the most prominent players for big games in Sky Blue this season.

With over 20 goal contributions for club and country from a variety of positions under Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate, his talents and natural ability are not going unnoticed by fellow professionals across the English top-flight.

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell is the latest player to single out Phil Foden and praise the Stockport-born star's ability and potential during a recent feature for the Premier League's official YouTube channel.

Cresswell said, "Phil Foden is one of the most exciting young talents this country has produced for years. He's in the perfect place under Pep to excel, and I think he will. I think he's going to be different class, and I'm looking forward to his future."

But given the wide range of talents within the Manchester City squad, Foden was never going to be the only player to be identified by Cresswell for the individual abilities. Next up came Kevin de Bruyne, with the West Ham defender admiring his passing as a stand alone trait.

"You look at his passing range, his assists, the way he crosses the ball, the way he passes the ball, whether it's five yards, 10 yards or 60 yards - everything seems to be on the money week in week out. I think over the last seven years he's been in the Premier League or whatever it is, it doesn't really need explaining why he's the best passer," Cresswell explained.

The came Riyad Mahrez, whom Cresswell identified as having the best dribbling ability in the English top-flight.

"Someone I've come up against a lot, and someone I've found really hard to defend against sometimes is Mahrez. You think he's going to shoot and then at the last second he does this chop. His ability, his all-round play is fantastic."

Cresswell continued, "If you don't throw yourself and try and block that shot, and you let him shoot, he shoots and scores and the goalkeeper goes, 'Why didn't you try and block the shot?' You're thinking, he's going to chop me here. If you block the shot, and then he chops you, the goalkeeper goes, 'Why didn't you read the chop?' Well I can't do both! That's why for me, he's one of the best, certainly in the Premier League!"

