"He's going to play!" - What Pep Guardiola has said about Kylian Mbappe's reported fitness concerns

Pep Guardiola has essentially laughed off reports of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe being injured for the second-leg of this week's Champions League semi-final clash at the Etihad Stadium.

There have been various reports throughout the week about the Frenchman's fitness, with manager Mauricio Pochettino leaving him completely out of his Ligue 1 clash at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola however, is certainly not fooled by anything being reported by French media, and sees the danger that Mbappe and his teammate Neymar possess.

"Absolutely, I'm looking forward to it. He's going to play. I'm looking forward to him playing. For the football, for the game itself, hopefully he can play."

Guardiola continued, "They played really well, the first half was exceptional. Mbappe was dangerous, in the second half we were better. They judged Mbappe and Neymar because they lost, if they won they play good."

"I think they played good. What's the best way for them to not play good? That's what we try to do tomorrow," he closed.

It's not just the two superstars who pose a substantial threat to Manchester City's progression in the Champions League however.

Paris' first-half performance showed Pep Guardiola enough that the Ligue 1 side could pose similar issues when they travel to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg.

"The same dangers of the first leg," said Guardiola was asked about their opponents dangers.

"The same dangers of Chelsea, Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona. We are going to try and make them dangers. Just focus on what we have to do, I didn't speak one word about them. They can change their shape, their manager is so clever, I don't know what they are going to do."

The Manchester City boss continued, "The desire to reach the final is normal, never been before here, we focus on ourselves to read, stick together in the bad moments, suffer together. We try to impose our game as much as possible. We defend well, be patient, and try to score goals."

