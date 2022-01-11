"He's Got A Bad Attitude" - Footage Emerges of Phil Foden at 10 Years-Old Speaking About Man City Icon Mario Balotelli

Footage has emerged of Manchester City star Phil Foden as a 10 year-old speaking about the club's former striker Mario Balotelli at the time.

It is well-known by the wider football community as well as Manchester City fans themselves that Phil Foden is a life-long supporter of the Premier League champions, with footage often emerging of the England international during his early days.

This week, new footage has emerged on social media of Phil Foden being interviewed by Italian TV, and asked for his thoughts and opinions on the club's former striker Mario Balotelli.

Foden certainly didn't hold back, and pointed out the former Italian international's off-the-pitch antics when discussing the attitude of Balotelli - who now plays his football for Turkish Super Lig side, Adana Demirspor.

Foden, who many believe to be 10 years-old at the time of the short interview, said of Balotelli, "He's a good player, but he's got a bad attitude off the pitch."

In humorous fashion, a number of the players joining Foden in the interview seem to agree with his thoughts on Balotelli - who was notorious for his antics away from the Etihad Stadium during his time in Manchester.

One particular incident saw the former Inter and Liverpool frontman involved in an incident concerning the setting off of fireworks at his home address. Strangely enough, Balotelli then became an ambassador for firework safety for Manchester.

Mario Balotelli made a total of 80 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 30 goals and providing seven assists, while also getting his hands on the FA Cup, Premier League, and a Community Shield under Roberto Mancini.

