"He’s in the best moment of his career" - Belgium manager discusses the form of one Man City star

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, in an interview with the Times, has talked all things Kevin De Bruyne; including his memorable performance at the Santiago Bernabeu just over two months ago.

When De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, there was a massive weight on his shoulders. After a memorable season in Germany, where he won Bundesliga Player of the Year, the Belgian moved back to England for the second time to show his skills in the Premier League.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

His previous spell in the league with Chelsea didn't exactly go to plan, but Roberto Martinez appreciates the fight the midfielder has showed to get back to his best:

“He’s become an exceptional player after facing adversity. He never looked to blame anyone, never looked to be happy where he was, and when he made it at Wolfsburg, and going to City and now working with Pep Guardiola."

Martinez was also full of praise for the 28-year-old, who so far, has had an incredible season and picks out one game in particular where he saw De Bruyne's brilliance in full flow:

"He’s in the best moment of his career. He controls space like nobody. He can execute the pass with precision and speed that not many players can and has the maturity and emotional intelligence to perform the way he did at Bernabeu.

The team goes 1-0 down and he has character to bring them back and win. Psychologically and mentally, Kevin in a fantastic moment, which highlights his real strength, technical ability of using space and time with exceptional touch.”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra