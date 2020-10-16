'He's just a clown!' - New Man City arrival gives honest appraisal of teammates and life in England

Manchester City's new back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen has opened up on the start of his career in England, including some honest appraisals of his teammates, reports the USMNT.

Steffen (25), signed for City in 2019 from MLS side Columbus Crew, but he spent the 2019/20 season on loan in Germany with Fortuna Dusseldorf. The goalkeeper has since established himself as the US national team's first-choice, and made a strong impression on City fans in his two Carabao Cup appearances so far.

Steffen's teammates have also left a strong impression on him. "The guys have been amazing: Raz [Sterling], Ben [Mendy], Gundo, 'Dinho - our captain, awesome, just class - Kevin, Kyle Walker - he's just a clown, a great guy, hard worker. It's a locker room with lots of personalities and characters. I'm just happy to be part of it!"

I'm sure lots of Manchester City fans can relate to Steffen labelling Walker a clown, albeit for different reasons (we love Kyle really). Steffen also dismissed the common notion that the weather in Manchester is an issue.

"Manchester's been great. I don't know what everyone's been talking about with the weather - I've been blessed. There's been a lot of sunny days. The teams been great, welcomed me with open arms. The city's great too, even in Covid times!', he said.

Finally, the goalkeeper spoke about his first day at the club: "It was very surreal, nerve-wracking, but an awesome day! I remember driving in to training, and it hit me - I'm really going into Man City's training ground as a player; a team I've watched on TV with my dad for years!"

The interview has shed some light on Zack Steffen's personality, and hopefully his good start to life in England can continue.

