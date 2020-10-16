SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

'He's just a clown!' - New Man City arrival gives honest appraisal of teammates and life in England

markgough96

Manchester City's new back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen has opened up on the start of his career in England, including some honest appraisals of his teammates, reports the USMNT.

Steffen (25), signed for City in 2019 from MLS side Columbus Crew, but he spent the 2019/20 season on loan in Germany with Fortuna Dusseldorf. The goalkeeper has since established himself as the US national team's first-choice, and made a strong impression on City fans in his two Carabao Cup appearances so far. 

fbl-concacaf-goldcup-usa-mex

Steffen's teammates have also left a strong impression on him.  "The guys have been amazing: Raz [Sterling], Ben [Mendy], Gundo, 'Dinho - our captain, awesome, just class - Kevin, Kyle Walker - he's just a clown, a great guy, hard worker. It's a locker room with lots of personalities and characters. I'm just happy to be part of it!"

I'm sure lots of Manchester City fans can relate to Steffen labelling Walker a clown, albeit for different reasons (we love Kyle really). Steffen also dismissed the common notion that the weather in Manchester is an issue.

"Manchester's been great. I don't know what everyone's been talking about with the weather - I've been blessed. There's been a lot of sunny days. The teams been great, welcomed me with open arms. The city's great too, even in Covid times!', he said.

manchester-city-v-afc-bournemouth-carabao-cup-third-round-8
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Finally, the goalkeeper spoke about his first day at the club: "It was very surreal, nerve-wracking, but an awesome day! I remember driving in to training, and it hit me - I'm really going into Man City's training ground as a player; a team I've watched on TV with my dad for years!"

The interview has shed some light on Zack Steffen's personality, and hopefully his good start to life in England can continue.

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City vs Porto in the Champions League to go ahead 'with no further issues'

Manchester City vs FC Porto in the Champions League should take place next week with no further issues.

Adam Booker

"He will be out for the next games" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

After what seemed like a year long international break, Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Here's what the boss had to say when he faced the media before this one...

harryasiddall

Breaking: Key Man City midfielder out for 'a few games'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed in his recent press conference that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for 'a few games' with the injury he picked up on international duty.

harryasiddall

Breaking: Sergio Aguero set for Man City return this weekend

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is all set to be part of the squad to face Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, after reports from Argentina claim the forward has fully recovered from a meniscus injury sustained in the summer.

Freddie Pye

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has recently been linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan - but City still see the legend as an 'important player for the future'

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has recently been linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan - but City still see the legend as an 'important player for the future'

markgough96

Key Man City midfielder is 'absolutely happy' at the club and is ready to enter contract negotiations

Manchester City and Belgium superstar Kevin De Bruyne is ‘absolutely happy’ at the club, and fresh contract talks between representatives and City will take place next month.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City receive major fitness boost with key forward posting progress hint on Instagram

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has given fans a major fitness boost after uploading a video at the City Football Academy to his Instagram story on Wednesday afternoon.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City's Portuguese stars receive Covid-19 results after Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s positive coronavirus test, and removal from the Portuguese national team camp, much has been made about the possibility of Ronaldo’s teammates now being at risk of infection.

Adam Booker

Raheem Sterling fitness update provided following withdrawal from international duty

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is 'likely' to be fit for the club's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, according to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.

harryasiddall

Oooo Argentine friends! – Man City star labels relationship with fellow countryman as being 'like an old married couple'

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he and his fellow compatriot Lionel Messi are “like an old married couple”, whist the pair are usually away from Europe on International duty with Argentina.

Sam Puddephatt