"He's Just a Joke!" - Jack Grealish Heaps Praise on His Man City Teammate

Manchester City's marquee summer signing Jack Grealish has revealed which teammate took him most by surprise upon joining the club.

Attacking full-backs tend to flourish in Pep Guardiola's system, and perhaps none have excelled more in Pep Guardiola's time at Manchester City than Joao Cancelo.

In the past two seasons, the Portuguese international has announced himself as one of the premier full-backs in European football, featuring as both a right-back and a left-back for the Premier League champions.

The 27-year-old has particularly excelled this season in the UEFA Champions League, tallying two goals and three assists in only five games so far - a staggering attacking contribution for a defensive player.

In a segment for Manchester City's YouTube channel, summer signing Jack Grealish pointed out that Cancelo was the player who most took him by surprise when he arrived at the Etihad.

"I'd say Joao [Cancelo]. He is so good technically, I just think he's a joke," Grealish said.

He continued, "You know when we're playing one touch, two touch he's just a joke and then he can shoot right foot, left foot from anywhere."

One might think that in a star-studded squad such as City's, the former Villa star would be quick to bring up players such as Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, or other superstars.

Yet, it was Cancelo who caught Grealish's eye when he arrived at the club.

However, the England man did not forget to mention that he has enjoyed playing with Kevin De Bruyne, his favorite player.

"To be fair I didn’t actually train with him that much, but obviously when you train with him for little bits and stuff, you just see how talented he actually is,” Grealish said.

To compound his scintillating form to start the season, Joao Cancelo has tended to play on the left-side of Pep Guardiola's back four, despite naturally being a right-footed right-back.

That switch would make any City fan ponder just how much better Cancelo could be if he played on his natural side.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra