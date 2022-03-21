Skip to main content

"He’s Just Addicted to Football!" - Jack Grealish Provides Fascinating Insight into Working With Pep Guardiola

Jack Grealish has discussed the experience of working with Pep Guardiola since his £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium.

Even before Pep Guardiola’s appointment as Manchester City boss, the Catalan had established his legacy as one of the greatest managers of all time.

Winning trophies for fun in Spain and Germany, the tactician only further cemented his reputation in England, as his City team's domination in the toughest league in the world is unparalleled.

Combining an enviable trophy cabinet with an aesthetically pleasing style of play, the 51-year old is largely already heralded as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever managers.

Speaking before his side’s FA Cup quarter-final victory against Southampton on Sunday evening, Jack Grealish gave an interesting insight into what makes Pep Guardiola such a special manager.

I obviously knew how much of a good manager he was and how much he loved football, but I didn’t realise how much - until I got here - he’s just addicted to football.

"When he comes into this building, it’s just tunnel vision really, he doesn’t let anything distract him,he said in an interview with BBC Sport.

The England international continued, “There’s been a few games this season where he’s won it on his own for us, because he’s just given us that much information, we’ve just stuck to the plan and we end up winning.

"I know you can say that about a lot of managers, that’s what they’re there to do, to give information out, but he’s obviously a brilliant manager to work with and I’ve just learnt so much off him already. I’m just looking forward to learning more!”

Grealish’s revelations about Guardiola’s relentless pursuit for perfection and tactical brilliance come as no surprise, as his incredible CV is the biggest indicator of the fact that the City boss is the complete package.

With a historic treble still on the line, the 26-year-old will still be hoping to play a massive role for the club in their upcoming crunch fixtures - including against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid twice.

