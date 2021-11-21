Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    "He’s Just Strong, Quick, Fast. Can Score Goals." - England International Names Man City Star as the Best Player He's Ever Faced

    Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has named Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as the best player he has ever faced, while speaking during a recent interview.
    Author:

    Since Leeds' return to Premier League football, Kalvin Phillips has been the shining light at Elland Road. Dubbed the 'Yorkshire Pirlo', the 25-year-old is an excellent homegrown talent.

    That ability has been recognised by England manager Gareth Southgate, and Phillips is now a regular in the national team set-up - usually in a midfield two with West Ham United's Declan Rice. 

    Despite Leeds' poor start to the season, Phillips has continued to dominate the midfield area and further reinforce himself as a potential world-class midfielder for years to come. 

    In conversation with HITC, the midfielder was asked who is the best player he's ever faced, and his answer may not come as quite a shock to everyone.

    “De Bruyne," Phillips said.

    "He’s just strong, quick, fast. Can score goals. Very hard to tackle.”

    The England international did deal with the challenge of De Bruyne very last season. 

    The Whites held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, whilst a last-minute smash-and-grab from Stuart Dallas earned them all three points at the Etihad Stadium.

    Kevin De Bruyne is the example for so many up-and-coming midfielders, and you can definitely see some elements of the Belgian's game in the way Phillips plays. His direct and forward passing helped Leeds to a 9th place Premier League finish.

    It's not long till we will see the pair lock horns again, with Manchester City welcoming Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium on 14th December. 

