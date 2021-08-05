"He's Like a Little Brother..." - Jack Grealish Delivers Verdict on Phil Foden Following Man City Switch

Jack Grealish has provided an insight into his close relationship with Phil Foden after his £100 million move to Manchester City was announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has expressed his delight at completing a move to Pep Guardiola's side on a six-year contract.

City have made Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

During his first interview as a City player, Grealish stated that he is looking forward to lining up alongside young Phil Foden, with whom he has played for England under Gareth Southgate.

Grealish said: "He (Foden) is unbelievable. I don’t think anyone needs to be told that. Everyone knows how good he is," as quoted by City's official website.

“He's got the best first-touch I have ever seen, whether the ball is coming out of the sky or it’s been wrapped into him.

“He's just so smooth, the way he dribbles with the ball. He is much quicker than people give him credit for."

The former Villa skipper shed some light onto the close bond developed between the pair on international duty, which he hopes can transcend onto the pitch as well at City.

Grealish added: "When we're away with England, it get on so well with him (Foden) - he makes me laugh, he's like a little brother.

"I just can't wait to play with him regularly, week-in, week-out, because I feel like sometimes, when you have a connection with someone off the pitch, you can transfer that onto the pitch as well.

"And that's what me and Phil (Foden) used to do in training when we were away with England - we'd look for each other, we'd play one-twos, and I can't wait to be doing that with him here (at City)."

