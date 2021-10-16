"He's Like My Brother, A Child!" - Man City Defender Aymeric Laporte Provides Insight Into Phil Foden Relationship

Manchester City centre-half Aymeric Laporte has shed light onto the relationship he shares with Phil Foden in a new interview.

Laporte has made an eye-catching start to the new campaign after an indifferent 2020/21 season where he was often left on the bench due to the solid defensive partnership forged by John Stones and Ruben Dias.

However, after starring for Spain at the European Championships in the summer, the 27-year-old has fought his way back into the starting XI with a series of solid displays at the heart of defence since August.

The defender, who signed for the Premier League champions in 2018, was dropped to the bench in City's 2-0 win against Burnley, as John Stones played his first minutes for the Sky Blues this season.

Prior to his side's win over the Clarets, Laporte shed some light onto his relationship with Phil Foden, who has been one of City's best players since his return from a foot injury in September.

"He (Foden) was like my brother, a child when I came (in 2018), but when I saw him play since the first day - he was amazing," said Laporte in an interview with Football Daily.

"He (Foden) is a fantastic player. The courage that he has to play against big sides - he doesn't care whom he is playing against."

Foden, who has recently been linked with a long-term contract renewal at the Etihad Stadium, has made upwards of 80 outings across all competitions for his boyhood side in the previous two seasons.

The youngster starred for the Premier League champions on the left side of attack last season, netting a string of crucial goals for City in crunch Champions League ties.

The form and consistency displayed by the City academy graduate kept star winger Raheem Sterling on the bench for a large chunk of the second half of the campaign.

