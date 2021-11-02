“He’s Nowhere Near His Prime” - Former England Striker Backs Man City Star to Find Form After Tough Spell

Ian Wright has backed Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling to return to his best in a new interview this week, after what has been a difficult spell of form for the England international.

Having entered his seventh season at the Etihad Stadium, Sterling has lost his place in Pep Guardiola's preferred starting XI despite having played an important role for City in their success since the Catalan boss' arrival to the club in 2016.

The 26-year-old has gone upwards of 30 games across all competitions without netting for the Premier League champions, who are yet to discover what the future holds for Sterling as the ex-Liverpool man has stalled contract renewal talks for the time-being.

Though Sterling's form and output this season may have been a victim of operating down the middle for City, he has been nowhere near his best since the turn of the year, which has seen him heavily linked with a move away from the club.

In his appearance on UMM's YouTube channel this week, former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright spoke about Raheem Sterling and how he is yet to hit the prime of his career.

"What people don’t understand, how old is Raheem now, 26? I went to Arsenal at 28. I don’t know why people talking about Raheem Sterling, and how he’s not hit his prime," said Wright.

"Raheem’s been playing at such a high level from such a young age. I was hearing about him when he was 14, when he was still in and around QPR before he went to Liverpool. He's been playing a high level of football from then to now."

His poor run of form has surrounded his future at City with doubt, and with less than two years left on his current deal, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the London-born star.

Wright added: "Whatever’s going on at Manchester City, hopefully it’s sorted. But for me, Raheem’s got to be playing. He’s nowhere near his prime yet even though he’s played a lot of football."

"And we saw that with the European Championships, he was our (England's) best player. If Raheem weren’t there, we probably wouldn’t have gotten to the level we got to in the end (final) there."

"So, I’m hoping something can be sorted with whatever’s going on with Pep (Guardiola), so he (Sterling) can play again and get himself playing again regularly. Because, he’s the one. He’s the guy."

