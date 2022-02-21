"He's Obsessed With Football" - Phil Foden Discusses Life Working Under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Manchester City forward Phil Foden has lifted the lid on Pep Guardiola's demands for the very best from his side and what it is like playing under the Catalan, in a new interview.

Pep Guardiola is hailed for his constant pursuit for perfection and rightfully so. Despite Manchester City playing combining a breath-taking brand of football with an enviable trophy cabinet over the years, the man at the helm is always seen demanding more from his squad.

During his five-and-a-half-year tenure as Manchester City boss, the Catalan has led his side to three Premier League title wins, four Carabao Cup triumphs, an FA Cup and their first-ever Champions League final whilst assembling one of the strongest sides in English top-flight history.

Following his side's 5-0 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions league last week, Manchester City star Phil Foden provided some insight into Guardiola's relentless desire to improve and keep winning despite having won a plethora of domestic trophies in England.

“He (Pep Guardiola) is obsessed with football and he always pushes us every day," the 21-year-old said in an interview last week, as quoted by the official club website.

"Even the result (against Sporting in the Champions League), he (Guardiola) was not fully happy and he thought we could do things better.

"That is just the type of person he (Guardiola) is. He always wants more and he is always pushing us. Everyone plays all year round so everyone has to be ready and the team can change at any time.

"You just never know with the manager and what he is going to do as he is always mixing it up, always changing people’s positions.

"He always has ideas and it always seems to work, so we always believe in that and try to take it on to the pitch."

The England international's insight into how Guardiola operates is also a sign of how much faith Foden has in his manager, despite certain critics having a tendency to question the 51-year-old's methods during his time at Manchester

It is Guardiola's drive for the absolute best that has been the key ingredient behind his status as one of the most decorated coaches of all time.

