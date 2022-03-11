Skip to main content

"He's One of Our Most Popular Players!" - Ilkay Gundogan Provides Manchester City Dressing Room Insight into Scott Carson

Speaking after the 36-year-old made a rare substitute appearance in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Ilkay Gundogan opened up about Scott Carson's key role in the Manchester City squad.

Scott Carson is known to be an important presence in the Manchester City dressing room.

The 36-year-old veteran goalkeeper rarely makes appearances on the pitch for the Etihad club, and could even be considered the fourth-choice stopper for Pep Guardiola at times. 

All of that is what made his substitute appearance in Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Sporting CP in the Champions League this week special for both his teammates and club staff. 

Scott Carson entered the game replacing Ederson in the 73rd minute, with the score sat at 5-0 in favour of Manchester City on aggregate, and even made a fantastic save after a Sporting player was played in behind the Etihad outfit's defence. 

Speaking after the match, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan pointed out the vital role that Scott Carson plays behind-the-scenes in the squad. 

"I would say he's one of our most popular players," Ilkay Gundogan said.

"He's not just a great guy and a great character to have in the dressing room - which is very important for the atmosphere - but he is still a great player."

"He is training so good, so well. He always shows his qualities in the training sessions on the line, saving balls, making incredible saves."

Ilkay Gundogan continued, "He's not just here to be the good guy or the popular guy. He also helps Eddy (Ederson) and Zack (Steffen) a lot in the training sessions and in the games." 

"If he is needed, he is there. I'm very happy for him that he was on the pitch today for a few minutes because he deserves it. It's good to have him in the squad."

Scott Carson's popularity is obvious when you speak to his Manchester City teammates, and many believe that when he finally does hang up his boots as a player, there will be a coaching role waiting for him at the City Football Academy.

