"He’s one of the best, if not the best" - Former Premier League striker reveals admiration for Man City defender

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been branded possibly 'the best' right-back in world football by Watford striker and captain Troy Deeney, reports TalkSport.

Walker has recently been the recipient of some adulatory comments in the media, most notably from his own manager, Pep Guardiola, who stated that he feels Kyle is in the best form of his Man City career.

The performance at the weekend against Sheffield United only reinforced that view, with Walker netting the match-winning goal in an all encompassing display that demonstrated the full-back's ability at both ends of the pitch.

Troy Deeney, who played against Walker numerous times, has now offered his own thoughts on the defender.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"Kyle is one of those who we’re not going to appreciate until he stops. It’s forgotten how good he’s been and how consistent he’s been. He’s one of the best, if not the best, right-back in the country and certainly world football...", Deeney said.

The Watford star continued: “He’s frighteningly quick and I like it when he thinks people can think they can get away from him and then he starts running properly. It’s like he gives them five yards and then goes ‘watch this!’"



Finally, Deeney alluded to the personal impact Guardiola has had on Walker's development: “I think he’s been great and he’s grown with Pep and you can see that he plays completely different to how he did at Spurs for example. The goal at the weekend just topped it off.”

Especially after a tough Summer for personal reasons and unflattering press attention, it is excellent to see Walker has the resilience to bounce back and keep his head focused on his career - long may it continue.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra