"He’s one of the best players" - Bernardo Silva reacts to Sergio Agüero's return

Manchester City finished the Champions League group stage with a 3-0 victory over Marseille. This match also marked the return of star striker Sergio Agüero.

After being out of action for months, Agüero finally came back from his injury and scored the second goal for his side at Etihad. Following the match, Bernardo Silva revealed the team's reaction to the Argentine's return and their win tonight.

Silva stated that everyone in the dressing room acknowledges Agüero's importance and they are 'very happy' to have him back. After an impressive start to their Champions League campaign, the Portuguese International assured that the players aim to maintain their dominant form in the competition.

Here's what Bernardo Silva had to say during his post-match interview with BT Sport; "Very happy! Everyone knows how important he is for us. He’s one of the best players that ever played for Man City - a goal scorer and just a fantastic guy to have in the dressing room, for the atmosphere, and for the vibe.

It’s a good start, we know it’s not enough, but a very good start. Now we’re into the last-16, our goal is to do better than we did in the last three seasons and that’s what we’ll try to do for sure."

Silva also said that despite confirming their spot in the knockout stage of UCL, the players wanted to win against Marseille. He discussed how they want to keep winning in order to build a good momentum as they look forward to a 'tough game' against Manchester United this weekend.

"I think it was a good game. We knew we already had the first position, we had already qualified, but still it’s always very good to finish this group with a good win, 3-0 at home, and yeah we’re happy and now onto the next one," Bernardo continued.

"It’s been a few games that we've been winning. When you win, it’s always easy to go to the next game, win again, win again, win again. So, to have these games in a row winning, it’s very nice, and we just wanted to keep going the momentum. We have a tough game on Saturday against Man United, but we want to do well and keep winning."

