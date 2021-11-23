Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    "He's Really a Joy to Watch!" - Ilkay Gundogan Names Man City Star Who is 'Crucial' to Club's Success

    Ilkay Gundogan has said that Joao Cancelo has improved in one key area in order to achieve his fantastic start to the season, while speaking during Tuesday's press conference.
    Pundits, players, and fans alike have all had their turn praising Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo for his superb start to the season in recent weeks.

    The 27-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in European football, putting in terrific performances from both left and right-back. 

    Despite being naturally right-footed, Joao Cancelo has registered two goals and six assists in eighteen appearances across all competitions so far this campaign.

    On the back of some of those superb showings, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, and many of Joao Cancelo's teammates have delivered their verdict on the dynamic defender. 

    Adding on to the heaps of praise Cancelo has already received, Blues midfielder Ilkay Gundogan revealed some crucial improvements that the Portugal international has made in order to reach is current level of play. 

    "I think Joao [Cancelo] in the last few months, he's been able to minimise mistakes and maximise the outcome of individual situations," Gundogan said ahead of Manchester City's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

    Gundogan continued, "He rarely loses a ball and it feels like he always finds solutions, with a dribble, a pass, a decisive moment."

    Like many of his teammates before him, the German international was quick to point out just how pivotal Joao Cancelo will be to the Etihad club's potential success throughout the 2021/22 campaign. 

    Gundogan explained, "He's really a joy to watch. He's an attacking full-back but he's strong one on one. He's very important. He's crucial. Hopefully he can maintain that level of form - that will help us to achieve even more wins this season."

    While Cancelo has proved himself to be the best player on the pitch in many of Manchester City's games this season, the defender will have his hands full on Wednesday night.

