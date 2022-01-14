Man City Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Names 'Unbelievable' Premier League Star As Most Difficult Opponent

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan has named Chelsea star N'Golo Kante as the hardest midfield opponent he has faced so far during his career, in a recent Q&A session on Twitter.

Ilkay Gundogan has made his name as one of the best midfielders of the modern generation after a trophy-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium since becoming Pep Guardiola's first capture at Manchester City in the summer of 2016.

From bursting onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund to taking his game to the next level under Guardiola in England, the Germany international’s brilliance has gone far too under the radar for a number of seasons.

Playing a key role in four Premier League title wins, one Bundesliga triumph and reaching two Champions League finals among other incredible milestones over the course of his career, the 31-year-old midfielder has played with and against the best of the best.

In a Q&A session on Twitter this week, Manchester City's fan favourite was asked to name the most difficult midfield opponent he had faced in his career - with Gundogan interestingly naming an active Premier League player.

“I would say N’Golo Kante. He’s really strong, the amount of work he puts into the game, it’s just unbelievable," wrote Gundogan, who has come up against the Chelsea star a number of times across various competitions in a Manchester City shirt.

There is no denying the fact that the Frenchman, who starred in Chelsea's Champions League final victory over Manchester City last May, has been one of the most well-rounded midfielders across Europe since 2015.

It is a testament to Gundogan’s humility and his love for the beautiful game that he is not just willing to take on such questions from fans, but is open to appreciating the quality of players from other clubs in the Premier League.

