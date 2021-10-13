    • October 13, 2021
    "He's the Best By Far That I've Played With" - Bernardo Silva Offers Insight into Playing Alongside David Silva

    Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has discussed his time playing alongside club legend David Silva, describing one aspect of the former Spain international as 'the best by far'.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Affectionally labelled ‘El Mago’ by the City faithful owing to his technical wizardry and innate ability, David Silva played a vital role in establishing Manchester City as the dominating force that they are today.

    Throughout a decade at the club, David Silva made a total of 436 appearances for the Sky Blues and notably played a pivotal role in the title successes of Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

    Following his arrival from AS Monaco, Bernardo Silva played alongside the legendary Spaniard across three Premier League campaigns and in a recent interview, the Portuguese playmaker has discussed the experience of enjoying the pitch with David Silva.

    Speaking exclusively with Football Daily, Bernardo Silva has commented on playing alongside the legendary Spaniard at Manchester City.

    "David is the player with the best notion of space, in terms of he always knows where his opponent is, he always knows where to stay on the pitch to create the biggest space for your teammates.”

    The Portugal star added, “He's so intelligent the way he plays. Where you're in training, in the boxes, in positional games, in possession - he's the best by far that I've played with."

    Given that David Silva is regarded by many City fans to be the club’s greatest ever player, the praise lauded on him by Bernardo Silva is fairly unsurprising given the immense talent that he consistently showcased throughout his ten years at the club.

    Additionally, owing to David Silva’s contributions towards Manchester City’s success, the club’s hierarchy elected to enact a statue of the legendary Spaniard outside of the Etihad Stadium as a fitting and long-standing tribute to one of the best players to ever grace English football. 

    News

