"He's Violated Him", "Doesn't Rate Him at All!" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Hilarious Response to Question on Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Lots of Manchester City fans have reacted to a response to a question by Pep Guardiola concerning Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The Manchester derby is only a day away and a win for both teams would kickstart their Premier League seasons going into the final international break of 2021.

Despite Manchester United's 3-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the Red Devils have been on a poor run of form - particularly at Old Trafford - and the manager is still under huge pressure.

Manchester City are also trying to bounce back themselves. The Blues suffered a poor 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace last Saturday and fell five points behind the current Premier League leaders, Chelsea.

A Manchester derby presents a huge opportunity to do just that, and Guardiola will be aiming to improve a pretty dismal record against tomorrows managerial counterpart and push his side further up the table.

Speaking today in his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was asked whether his relatively poor record against United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær had any bearing on the clash tomorrow.

He replied, "Congratulations for (Manchester) United for winning these duels against us... or some of them."

Ouch.

Of course, Manchester City fans on social media reacted in numbers and took to City Xtra's Twitter page to share in the laughs. Much to no one's surprise, however, it was at the Norwegian's expense.

Some were keen to point out Guardiola's ruthlessness, but others are excited at the prospect of the Catalan plotting an emphatic derby day win.

Here are some of our favourite replies:

