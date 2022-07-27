High Tech Scarves Will Be Part of Fan Experience at Manchester City Games Next Season

It may look like a simple scarf, but tech giant Cisco has developed "The Connected Scarf" which will be able to track the emotions of the fans that are wearing them during the game.

According to a report by Reuters, the scarf "records a range of physiological measures, including heart rate, body temperature and emotional responses offering information on how fans feel at different moments"

“In our work with City over the past few years, we’ve continuously looked for ways to connect fans to the sport they love, on another level,” said Ashley Marusak, Global Sports Marketing Manager for Cisco.

“The Connected Scarf is an exciting project for us to pilot together, as we seek to better understand and measure the ups and downs of football fandom and how the game impacts supporters not only emotionally, but physically as well.”

Man City fan with scarf aloft in the UEFA Champions League Group A match against Villarreal in 2011 IMAGO / Action Plus

Ryan Shaw, Creative Director of Octagon UK, one of the partners in the project with Cisco, said "The Connected Scarf" would help them understand the physiological emotions fans go through during 90 minutes.

“Creating this technology from scratch has been an incredible journey, and we’re incredibly excited about how much this scarf can teach us about fans and club culture,” he said.

Manchester City fan holds up a scarf before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium vs Everton IMAGO / PA Images

Production and technology agency Unit9 also helped spearhead the initiative which will be rolled out to a small number of fans whilst they produce more. Some of the scarves will also be made available for City Football Group's New York City FC, the Premier League champions sister club that plays in the Major Soccer League.

Nuria Tarré, Chief Marketing & Fan Experience Officer, City Football Group, released a statement on ManCity.com

"At Manchester City, we continue to explore the latest technologies to deliver high-quality fan experiences and bring them closer to the club. A scarf is an iconic item that football fans across the globe own and wear to show their passion and support and this latest activity with Cisco is an innovative, new way to bring fans together and connect with them in a new and exciting way."

The reaction has been mixed on Twitter but caused one fan to reminisce about what he has seen with the scarf he bought back in 1970.

“It’s a brilliant idea and gives us more of a special connection with the fans,” City defender Aymeric Laporte said in a statement after the official announcement.

Jack Grealish was also impressed with what the scarf would be tracking during games.

"I think it amazing how you can get data from how fans are feeling during the games"

