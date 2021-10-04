Highest European Squad Transfer Values Revealed - Man City Rival Man United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid in Top-Five

The CIES Football Observatory have published the findings of a new study into the squad values of major European clubs, and Manchester City have ranked highly in the table.

CIES is a Switzerland-based organisation that regularly conducts football-based statistical studies, and their latest study examines and estimates the ‘squad transfer values’ across Europe’s ‘big-5’ leagues.

In conjunction with investigating squad transfer values, the organisation have also ranked each club per their estimated squad value, and the results of the study produce an interesting insight into the strength in depth of many of Europe’s top clubs.

With a squad brimming with top-class talents such as Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias, amongst many others, it would be assumed that Manchester City would rank highly on the estimated squad value table.

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

According to the organisation’s official website, the figures produced owing to the study ‘were calculated on the basis of the exclusive CIES Football Observatory algorithm’ - a system that which would likely take into account numerous factors such as the assembling cost of the squad along with the ages and various statistics of each squad member.

According to the study by the CIES Football Observatory, Manchester City’s squad is estimated to be worth an eye-watering €1.28B - a figure that deems the Premier League champions to possess the highest estimated squad transfer value in Europe.

Manchester United rank second on the list (€1.21B) whilst Chelsea (€946M), Barcelona (€896M) and Bayern Munich (€890M) make up the top five ahead of the likes of Liverpool (€868M), Real Madrid (€846M) and Paris Saint-Germain (€808M).

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

City ranking first on the table is somewhat unsurprising considering the sheer strength in depth of the squad that Pep Guardiola has at his disposal, whilst the young ages of some of the side’s stars such as Phil Foden and Ferran Torres are also likely to be a key factor in the club’s high ranking.

Moreover, the results of the study also evidence the ever-growing strength of the Premier League as four English sides make up the top six in the rankings, whilst the likes of Aston Villa and Wolves also rank considerably high in the table.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra