"His Commitment to the Club is 100%" - Ilkay Gundogan Discusses Manchester City Star Phil Foden Amid Contract Talks

Ilkay Gundogan has offered a fascinating insight into the rise and development of Phil Foden under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, as well as the Englishman's love for the Etihad club.

Phil Foden provided yet another example of just how important he is to the success of the current Manchester City squad this week, despite his youthful age in comparison to the majority of his teammates.

With Tuesday night's Champions League quarter-final first-leg between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid locked at 0-0 midway through the second-half, Foden was called upon by Pep Guardiola to find the magic within himself to change the game.

That was precisely what the 21 year-old did, as he slid in Kevin De Bruyne on the turn, with the Belgian opening the scoring for Manchester City - a strike that proved to be the only and decisive goal in the game.

This week, Manchester City vice-captain Ilkay Gundogan has been discussing the Stockport-born forward during an interview with Turkish media, explaining both the rise of Phil Foden under Pep Guardiola, and the academy product's commitment to the club.

IMAGO / PA Images Gundogan told Tivibu Spor, "(Phil) Foden is a really special player." "I remember him training with us at 17 or 18 years-old, his potential was obvious. (Pep) Guardiola brought him to the (first) team step by step. He gave him time. Foden showed that with his performance." IMAGO / Sportimage Ilkay Gundogan continued, as he compared Phil Foden's importance to some of Manchester City's most prominent first-team stars. The Germany international explained, "He is a very important player for us." Gundogan continued, "He can change the game at any moment. Like (Kevin) De Bruyne, (Riyad) Mahrez, Bernardo (Silva)... He may be one of our most important players at this young age." Phil Foden has also been at the centre of fresh contract negotiations with Manchester City officials, who intend to reward the England international for his fine performances over the past 24 months with improved terms. IMAGO / News Images

While such talks have seemingly stalled since last October, Ilkay Gundogan insists there is certainly nothing to be concerned about when it comes to Phil Foden's future, such is his passion and love for Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan said, "He loves this club very much. He has been a fan of the club since he was little, so his commitment to the club is 100%."

For both men, the weekend has a huge game in store, as Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League clash that could have a major say in the direction of the English top-flight crown for this season.

