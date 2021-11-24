Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    "Hold Dat Fergie!", "Bring Him Back" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Savage Ex-Manager Response to Man United Interest

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to Roberto Mancini's response to interest from Manchester United over the vacant managerial position.
    Roberto Mancini is very much a Manchester City fan favourite.

    The Italian replaced Mark Hughes as manager in 2009 and enjoyed a four-year period of incredible success. He was the first manager post-takeover to win the club major silverware.

    In 2011, he masterminded City's first trophy in 44 years, beating Manchester United in the semi-final and Stoke City in the FA Cup final. From that day, his place in Manchester City history was immortalised. 

    His attitude to derby day was another reason why Blues supporters automatically took Mancini to heart. His constant touchline battles with Sir Alex Ferguson signalled the start of a power shift in the city.

    He was also the manager in a 6-1 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford; a day Ferguson constantly notes as his 'darkest day in management'

    In the same season, Mancini guided the club to their first-ever Premier League title, with his passion on the touchline during the famous final day game with QPR summing up his managerial style. 

    Since his departure in 2013, he's gone on to achieve even more success. Most notably, winning the delayed 2020 European Championships with his native Italy. 

    With all of this, there's no surprise Manchester United were interested in him filling the vacant managerial role at Old Trafford.

    According to journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United contacted the former City manager regarding the vacant position at Old Trafford. 

    However, Mancini said no.

    Much to the delight of the Manchester City supporters, who have taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to react to the news in numbers.

    Here are a few of our favourites: 

