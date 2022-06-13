Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

"Home Here"- Manchester City's newest Star Erling Haaland on his Summer Switch

The day of Erling Haaland's official Manchester City's unveiling has arrived. After a deal was agreed last month for the Norwegians signature for a fee of £51 million from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has now arrived in Manchester.

As part of his official unveiling, Erling Haaland sat down and spoke on his decision to join the Sky Blue's.

Erling Haalands's decision to join Manchester City is one of which runs deeps. When asked on why he choose Manchester City Haaland replied "First of all my father". It is well known that Erling's farther Alf-Inge Haaland was once a Manchester City player himself, moving to the club shortly after the birth of his son.

Alf-Inge brought Erling up during his playing time at Manchester City. The former Dortmund '9' touched upon this adding " I was born in England, I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club".

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the end, City's new man said the move came down to "two things". The Forward clarified " I feel a bit home here and also I think I can develop and get the best out of my game in City."

With Erling Haaland revealing his motives for his Manchester City move, Sky Blue's fans can now look forward to the start of next season with a lot of excitement.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

New Manchester City Signing Erling Haaland
News

Twitter Reacts To Erling Haaland Announcement

By Dylan Mcbennett59 minutes ago
De Bruyne vs Fulham Home
News

Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Out Against Nations League

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Bellingham x Haaland BVB
News

Erling Haaland Announced As Manchester City’s Newest Player in Throwback Photoshoot

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Alvarez Argentina 2
News

Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Tips Julian Alvarez To Become 'Superstar'

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Villa Home 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Face Competition From Barcelona For Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
Sterling x Pep Cover 2
Transfer Rumours

Former Manchester City Winger Trevor Sinclair Doesn't Think Raheem Sterling Will Stay in The Premier League

By Matt Skinner14 hours ago
Bernardo Silva Celebrates At Old Trafford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set Price Tag For Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Cancelo
Match Coverage

How To Watch Switzerland vs Portugal; Joao Cancelo Bernardo Silva Set To Feature

By Elliot Thompson19 hours ago