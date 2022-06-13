"Home Here"- Manchester City's newest Star Erling Haaland on his Summer Switch

The day of Erling Haaland's official Manchester City's unveiling has arrived. After a deal was agreed last month for the Norwegians signature for a fee of £51 million from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has now arrived in Manchester.

As part of his official unveiling, Erling Haaland sat down and spoke on his decision to join the Sky Blue's.

Erling Haalands's decision to join Manchester City is one of which runs deeps. When asked on why he choose Manchester City Haaland replied "First of all my father". It is well known that Erling's farther Alf-Inge Haaland was once a Manchester City player himself, moving to the club shortly after the birth of his son.

Alf-Inge brought Erling up during his playing time at Manchester City. The former Dortmund '9' touched upon this adding " I was born in England, I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club".

In the end, City's new man said the move came down to "two things". The Forward clarified " I feel a bit home here and also I think I can develop and get the best out of my game in City."

With Erling Haaland revealing his motives for his Manchester City move, Sky Blue's fans can now look forward to the start of next season with a lot of excitement.

