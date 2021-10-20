"Hopefully He Can Be Better" - Pep Guardiola Offers Opinion on Development of Man City Midfielder

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Rodri for his development into a top-class midfielder for the team in recent months.

Rodri has shown inconsistent form in his first season as a Manchester City player.

However, in the last 18 months, the Spaniard has shown he is fully capable of filling the boots of the soon to be departing Fernandinho in City's crucial holding midfield role.

Most recently, Rodri superbly patrolled the midfield in all three of City's pivotal away matches at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool - and for that, he has received high praise from his manager, Pep Guardiola.

"The seasons are so long, 11 months, there are highs and lows. For a holding midfielder has to be stable, 7 or 8 out of ten," the Catalan said in a recent press conference.

"It's not nice to have a big performance out of ten and after have a two or three."

He continued, "Maybe wingers or strikers can do it, but holding midfielders it's not good. Now is so stable. He's learning, always pay attention, realised what we're looking for sometimes you need time to do that."

While Rodri has shown his world-class talent in recent matches for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola believes the 25-year-old can still get better.

"We are more than satisfied. We knew it when we wanted him from Atletico Madrid."

"He's growing, hopefully, he can be better, open his mind to understand what we have to do. He has a margin to be a better player, and hopefully, we can help him," the manager concluded.

With recent rumours linking Manchester City with a summer move for West Ham star Declan Rice, Rodri could need to continue to prove himself as Pep Guardiola's long term holding midfielder.

