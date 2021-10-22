    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    "Hopefully He'll Give Me A Cuddle" - Premier League Manager Seeking Intimate Moment With Pep Guardiola This Weekend

    Brighton manager Graham Potter has discussed the fiery touchline disagreement between himself and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola during their most recent meeting, and is looking for an intimate moment between the pair this weekend.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    City face an in-form Brighton side that currently sit fourth in the Premier League table this weekend, with the Graham Potter-lead club having lost just one Premier League match this term.

    The last encounter between the two sides came towards the back end of last season, when the then newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City fell to a dramatic 3-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium.

    That day, a fiery touchline row occurred between Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter following Leandro Trossard pulling a goal back for the Seagulls, and later Brighton went on to win the game.

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

    READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

    As relayed by Andy Hampson of the Press Association, Brighton boss Graham Potter has discussed the incident during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s fixture between the two clubs.

    Potter explained, “It was the first goal. It was a poor reaction from me – an unintentional one, but still a poor one."

    He continued, "Unfortunately, I'm a human being that's not perfect. I'll shake his hand and hopefully, he'll give me a cuddle.

    READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

    READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

    Along with this, as relayed by Andy Naylor of The Athletic, Potter also elected to praise City’s performances so far this season by stating, “City, from what I've seen, have taken another step forward”.

    With both sides having lost just one game so far this season, Saturday evening's match will likely be a tight and tense affair - and the Premier League champions will need to be at their very best to defeat Graham Potter’s Brighton side. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35680191
    News

    "Hopefully He'll Give Me A Cuddle" - Premier League Manager Seeking Intimate Moment With Pep Guardiola This Weekend

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35395323
    News

    Man City Star Predicts Three Names to Challenge for Title of the World's Best Player in 2030

    57 minutes ago
    News

    "Lovely Gesture", "Class Human Being" - Pep Guardiola Sends Special Message of Support to Man City Fan Attacked in Belgium

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35680191
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Assessment of Brighton and Graham Potter Ahead of Premier League Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_33357349
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Expletive Response to Steve Bruce Criticism Following Newcastle Exit

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35590572
    News

    "We Are Incredibly Criticised - More Than The Worst in Society" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Pressure of Management Following Steve Bruce's Newcastle Exit

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35681556
    News

    Bayern Munich Star Leroy Sane Claims Pep Guardiola 'Reprogrammed' him in Glowing Report of Time at Man City

    2 hours ago
    FCK-mhAWQAA5KJ_
    News

    Pep Guardiola Reveals When Kayky Could Make Man City Debut - Injury Problems Also Confirmed

    3 hours ago