"Hopefully He'll Give Me A Cuddle" - Premier League Manager Seeking Intimate Moment With Pep Guardiola This Weekend

Brighton manager Graham Potter has discussed the fiery touchline disagreement between himself and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola during their most recent meeting, and is looking for an intimate moment between the pair this weekend.

City face an in-form Brighton side that currently sit fourth in the Premier League table this weekend, with the Graham Potter-lead club having lost just one Premier League match this term.

The last encounter between the two sides came towards the back end of last season, when the then newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City fell to a dramatic 3-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium.

That day, a fiery touchline row occurred between Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter following Leandro Trossard pulling a goal back for the Seagulls, and later Brighton went on to win the game.

As relayed by Andy Hampson of the Press Association, Brighton boss Graham Potter has discussed the incident during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s fixture between the two clubs.

Potter explained, “It was the first goal. It was a poor reaction from me – an unintentional one, but still a poor one."

He continued, "Unfortunately, I'm a human being that's not perfect. I'll shake his hand and hopefully, he'll give me a cuddle.”

Along with this, as relayed by Andy Naylor of The Athletic, Potter also elected to praise City’s performances so far this season by stating, “City, from what I've seen, have taken another step forward”.

With both sides having lost just one game so far this season, Saturday evening's match will likely be a tight and tense affair - and the Premier League champions will need to be at their very best to defeat Graham Potter’s Brighton side.

