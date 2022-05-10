Skip to main content

How a Manchester City Legend Helped Organise Erling Haaland's Medical

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany helped organise Erling Haaland's medical in Brussels, Belgium yesterday, according to an emerging report.

In 2019, after over a decade of service, Vincent Kompany called time on his illustrious Manchester City career. The captain led the Blues to over eight major trophies and has since been immortalised in a statue outside the Etihad Stadium.

Since then, he has gone into management in his home country of Belgium, taking charge of Anderlecht and recently guiding them to a 3rd place finish. 

The imperious central defender was also recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside an ex-City teammate, Sergio Agüero.

However, it is not just on the pitch where Kompany has helped City recently. Off it, there have been reports the Belgian has played a crucial role in securing Erling Haaland's imminent move to the club.

imago0040443370h

According to journalist Cedric Lizin, Kompany helped to organise Haaland's medical at the Erasmus Hospital in Brussels.

imago1011741268h

The Norway international arrived early on Monday morning, with his medical conducted alongside a team sent by City.

imago1011840540h

Kompany and RSC Anderlecht helped to organise a visit that was completed as efficiently and discreetly as possible - mainly to avoid the obviously high media attention. 

Haaland's transfer is expected to be announced this week, with the player wanting the chance to say a proper goodbye to supporters inside the Signal Iduna Park this weekend.

After Agüero's departure last season, the club have been desperately trying to recruit a clinical number nine to bolster the ranks. They tried to swoop for Spurs' Harry Kane, but Daniel Levy blocked the potential £100+ transfer.

Attentions swiftly turned to sign Haaland, who has a relatively low £62 million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract that becomes active this summer. 

Real Madrid were City's main competitor, but Haaland was swayed by the potential of working under Pep Guardiola and competing for every major honour. 

imago1009209454h
