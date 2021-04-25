How Aymeric Laporte reacted to Man City's fourth consecutive League Cup triumph

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte expressed his delight at scoring the match winning goal in his side's thrilling 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The headed goal secured the victory for Pep Guardiola’s men, making them only the second other club to win four consecutive league cup titles - Liverpool being the first.

Laporte was ecstatic at playing a crucial role in securing the club’s first trophy of the season, he told Sky Sports. The Frenchman claimed that this victory could be a boost to the squad to now go on and wrap up more major trophies this season.

“We are so happy to win this title again. It's very special because we lost in the FA Cup so it's something good for us to get confidence the give the win like we have done the last few months. We have to keep this rhythm to win more titles,” said Laporte.

He continued, "It was difficult because they are a good team, never easy to play against a team like that. It's never easy and today we were superb but we have done well and are very happy to win and pick up this trophy."

Many believe Laporte was lucky to remain on the pitch after avoiding a yellow card late in the second half for a cynical challenge on a Tottenham player. The defender acknowledged that he was treading on thin ice from the point on.

"The second half I was thinking about that, a little mistake can cost you a lot. I was careful in the second half and tried not to commit a foul," he said.

Laporte and his fellow teammates were able to play in front of their loyal fans for the first time since March of 2020. The centre-half stated his happiness in being able to win a title in front of the supporters.

"We are so happy to see them here, of course there is a few of them because we could be more. Very happy to have the support of these fans."

