"How Can You Compare That?!" - Kevin De Bruyne Opens Up on Current Man City Squad vs Previous Teams

Kevin De Bruyne says he cannot decide which Manchester City team of the modern era is the best he has played in since joining the club, speaking during a recent interview with ManCity.com.

In the modern era of Manchester City Football Club, there have been plenty of impressive teams.

From Manuel Pellegrini's 2013/14 Premier League title-winning side - who caught top-flight leaders Liverpool in the dying months of the season, to Pep Guardiola's centurions - who made light work of all of their foes that season.

One man who has been at the heart of more than half of Manchester City's titles since the Abu Dhabi United Group took over in 2008 is Kevin De Bruyne.

In his seven years at Manchester City, the now 30-year-old midfielder has been apart of some fantastic Manchester City teams.

Yet, the Belgian has found it difficult to pick out which team was the best.

“I don't know - how can you compare that?” said Kevin De Bruyne in an interview for the February edition of the Manchester City Magazine.

“If we win every title then yes, but we are not able to do that because we are out of the Carabao Cup - do points mean the best? Do titles mean the best?"

"We had the Centurions season, then we had the season when we won the treble.. . so it’s really hard to say, but I think it’s fairly similar overall."

“What I would say is that I've been lucky enough to play in all of them, so take your pick!”

Luckily for De Bruyne, the best may yet still be to come, as the current Manchester City side looks poised to collect their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons - a feat only Manchester United have previously accomplished between 1995-2000.

